Royal Farms convenience store coming to Brick, Magnolia

Look out Wawa, there will soon be a new convenience store on the Brick block, and it isn't Quick Chek. Royal Farms, the Baltimore-based chain which currently has 13 New Jersey locations will be coming to 900 Route 70. The website says they are currently hiring in Brick for August and will be coming soon to Magnolia, in Camden County.

While you won't get the "Mare of Easttown" cheesesteak at Royal Farms, you will get their "World Famous Royal Farms Chicken which is always fresh, never frozen. It's lightly breaded and pressure cooked in Trans Fat-Free oil.

The Brick store will also have gasoline, award-wining coffee, freshly made subs, and fresh milkshakes. To see more about what they serve click here. To see more about what's in Royal Farms, check out Dennis Malloy's visit to the one he visited.

I asked my social media following "Have you ever been to Royal Farms? What did you think? How would you compare it to the other stores?"

Will Collins

Royal Farms > Wawa

Tommy Howell

My mom had eye surgery in English Creek late last year and had the opportunity to have their fried spicy chicken breakfast on a bagel. Pretty good. Of course that Royal farms was built on sacred grounds. My late grandfather worked at the restaurant that sat on that exact spot in the 60s and 70s. Shruls was the name.

Jay Goldenberg

Never been but they are known for fried chicken which is supposedly soooo superior to all other fried chicken anywhere that legendary Philly Chef Marc Vetri posted about them just last week. Personally I think WaWa is complete garbage. A joke!

Mark Maher

Same old same old. Just stopped at one on 95

Mike Barretta

Very Good !

John Kensil

I used to stop at the one off RT 13/I-95 in Virginia

I really liked the chicken sandwiches

(It’s like a green colored WaWa theme convenience store)

So they came to Philly on Arimingo Ave

And the chicken sandwich was cold, the cheese wasn’t melted and it wasn’t like the store I went to down south

Christopher A. Fellmeth

I remember seeing Royal Farms down South and they were one of the first to have gas pumps along with the stores.

Monica Bansky

Their chicken is way too salty. I just about died when i saw the sodium content. Theres one by us that hardly has any cars in the lot.

Greg Vince

I love Royal Farms. Chicken tenders with potato wedges and Chesapeake sauce.

Jenny Cat

Not a fan.

Giulio Poli

best fried chicken out there and coffee also

