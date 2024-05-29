NJ cops will be cracking down on these 6 highways on Thursday

🚦 Monmouth County police gear up for a traffic enforcement this week

🚦 Goal: Zero HiVe is set for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

🚦 The goal is to combat the rise in traffic deaths in New Jersey

Police in Monmouth County will be conducting another traffic enforcement this week.

The next Goal: Zero HiVE detail is scheduled for Thursday, May 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., targeting six Jersey Shore highways: Routes 33, 34, 35, 36, 18, and 71.

This high visibility campaign is aimed at confronting the staggering rise in traffic deaths in New Jersey, according to the Holmdel Police Department.

“Traffic safety culture and driving behaviors need to change in order to keep people alive on NJ roadways. Law enforcement agencies in Monmouth County are dedicated to lowering these numbers and keeping our roadways safe,” the announcement read.

As of today, New Jersey has up to 220 deaths in 2024. That is a nearly 21% increase over the same time frame last year. Of these deaths, 22 of them have occurred in Monmouth County.

Stats from the April 2024 Goal Zero HiVE Detail

Route 9 agencies with 32 total agencies participating on April 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. included Freehold, Howell, Manalapan, and Marlboro townships.

During the enforcement, 11 police officers conducted 89 traffic stops and issued 69 summonses which included, 10 speeding, 1 child restraint, 1 DWS (driving with a suspended license), 9 cell phones, 7 careless, 41 other miscellaneous moving and non-moving violations.

The totals for all 32 participating towns: Route 9 agencies along with Aberdeen, Allenhurst, Atlantic Highlands, Belmar, Brielle, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Hazlet, Highlands, Holmdel, Keansburg, Keyport, Little Silver, Matawan, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean, Rumson, Shrewsbury, Spring Lake Heights, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Wall, and West Long Branch. Other agencies conducted enforcement at crash-prone locations with their own jurisdictions.

As a result of the four hours of enforcement on April 25, 66 officers conducted 510 stops and issued 345 summonses which included, 27 speeding, 2 child restraints, 11 seatbelts. 10 DWS, 34 cell phones, 1 reckless, 24 careless, 4 uninsured, 233 other miscellaneous moving and non-moving violations.

Three arrests were also made during this time, including two warrant arrests and one hindering/contempt.

