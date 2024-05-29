NJ magician found with disturbing child abuse material, cops say
🔺 NJ magician arrested
🔺 Man accused of child porn possession
🔺 Married to an elected official
A professional magician from Morris County, who is married to a borough councilwoman, has been accused of keeping child pornography.
Butler resident Scott Morley was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child sexual abuse materials), Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.
The 48-year-old owner of Morley Magic Shop, which has been closed, was arrested on May 15.
An investigation was launched following an anonymous tip that Morley might be in possession of such materials, according to the prosecutor.
A search of electronic devices turned up suspected files on a computer.
His wife, Britni Morley, has been serving her first term as a borough councilwoman since last year.
Officials ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.
A YouTube video posted by Morley earlier this month included a behind-the-scenes look at a Houdini tribute act that his family has performed, along with Venmo information for donations to help the shop “grow.”
