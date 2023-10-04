Why your cell phone is making that noise — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Get ready for your phone to scare you this afternoon.

FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) have scheduled a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on October 4th.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two brothers from New Jersey have confessed to the bloody and tragic killing of a man whose body they dumped in a wooded area

Anthony Gamble, 22, on Monday pleaded guilty at the Bucks County Justice Center to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Gamble and his 19-year-old brother Joshua Gamble were charged with the June 16, 2021 murder of Kevin Rosero, 26, also of Somerset. Joshua Gamble pleaded guilty last year to abuse of a corpse, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, and evidence tampering.

Most New Jersey residents agree that climate change is a real concern, but fewer people today believe that offshore wind farms are a good idea for the Garden State.

The latest poll out of Stockton University recorded a 30-point drop in support for New Jersey's plans to build wind turbines at sea to generate electricity, compared to four years ago.

Fifty percent of New Jersey adults are in favor of offshore wind for the state, compared to 80% in 2019, the poll finds. Thirty-three percent of adults in the latest poll say they oppose offshore wind farms, compared to 15% in 2019.

With a renewed push for COVID-19 shots as an updated vaccine is released and a change in funding, many are wondering if the vaccine is still free.

The short answer is yes.

During the pandemic, the cost of the jabs including boosters was covered by the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration. That declaration ended on May 23. In addition, during the pandemic, the federal government bought up all the COVID-19 supply and distributed it to all groups and organizations who wanted it regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay.

Combining data on key metrics such as academic performance with ratings from current and former students, the online review site Niche is out with its 2024 list of the best school districts in New Jersey.

There's a new No. 1 in the Garden State, as well as some other new additions to the state's top 10.

Close to 20 public districts in New Jersey received an A+ from Niche in the 2024 list. Below are the 10 districts that performed the best, according to Niche's criteria. Seven New Jersey counties are represented in the top 10.

