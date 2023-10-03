The best school districts in NJ: A new list for 2024

Combining data on key metrics such as academic performance with ratings from current and former students, the online review site Niche is out with its 2024 list of the best school districts in New Jersey.

There's a new No. 1 in the Garden State, as well as some other new additions to the state's top 10.

Close to 20 public districts in New Jersey received an A+ from Niche in the 2024 list. Below are the 10 districts that performed the best, according to Niche's criteria. Seven New Jersey counties are represented in the top 10.

The 2024 list examined more than 12,000 districts nationwide.

10. Moorestown Township Public School District (Burlington County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ Administration: A

⚫ Diversity: B



Niche review: "The academics prepared me for higher education beyond what I could have expected."

9. Mountain Lakes School District (Morris County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ College prep: A+

⚫ Administration: B



⚫ Clubs and activities: B+

Niche review: "There's a culture of respect and success which encourages each student to excel."

8. Haddonfield Public Schools (Camden County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ Administration: A



⚫ Diversity: C+

Niche review: "As a parent, I've found tremendous support from teachers and administrators to work with my kids and support their learning and growth."

7. Tenafly Public School District (Bergen County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ Administration: A



⚫ Clubs and activities: B+



Niche review: "A highly academic school district that values the effects of social and emotional activities as well as the truly academic."

6. Summit Public School District (Union County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ Administration: A-



⚫ Diversity: B

Niche review: "Summit offered great academic and extracurricular activities open to everyone. I had a lot of freedom to explore topics that interested me at school by taking the challenging AP and Honor courses taught by great teachers. Summit also has fantastic sport teams that developed me as an athlete and exposed me to the unique team culture."

5. Ridgewood Public School District (Bergen County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ Administration: A+



⚫ Diversity: B

Niche review: "I believe Ridgewood is a very thorough schooling system that has gone above and beyond to prepare myself and my peers for college and I fully believe that we will all achieve some level of success due to our level of education received here."

4. West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District (Mercer County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ Administration: A



⚫ Diversity: B-

Niche review: "I have gone through the district since I was in Kindergarten and now looking back as a senior I can say it was a challenging yet stimulating experience."

3. Millburn Township School District (Essex County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ College prep: A+



⚫ Diversity: B

Niche review: "Award-winning schools, best in the state! Have a unique, vibrant learning environment with passionate educators and motivated bright students."

2. Princeton Public Schools (Mercer County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ College prep: A+



⚫ Clubs and activities: A-



Niche review: "I would rate my experience with Princeton Public Schools as very good because I have received a broad liberal arts education, I have been challenged, and I have been introduced to new subjects and experiences."

1. Northern Valley Regional High School District (Bergen County)

⚫ Academics: A+

⚫ Teachers: A+

⚫ College prep: A+



⚫ Clubs and activities: A

Niche review: "I've enjoyed my team at NVD the past four years. Most of my teachers have done a good job of teaching the course material while keeping me engaged in the subject matter."

Changes from 2023 rankings

No. 3 Millburn was in the No. 1 slot in 2023. Northern Valley, this year's top district, was No. 2 last year.

Districts in Moorestown and Haddonfield are new to this year's top 10.

Livingston and the Pascack Valley Regional High School District were part of the top 10 in 2023.

