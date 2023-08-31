Even though I'm telling you this now, your phone will probably freak you out when the emergency alert goes off on October 4th.

I saw in the New York Post that FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) have scheduled a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on October 4th.

Get ready for your cell phone to scare you sometime between 2:20pm and 2:50pm (Eastern time). You won't be the only one jumping out of your skin. The WEA test will be sent to ALL CELL PHONES.

The EAS test will be sent to radios (yes, you'll hear it on 94.5 PST) and TVs. You know that sound...that high pitched beep that always catches everyone off guard. The message will say, "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

The test message on your cell phone will say, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The emergency test will come through in whatever language you have your phone set to...either English or Spanish.

If there happens to be an actual emergency on October 4th (let's hope there isn't), the test will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 11th.

Hopefully, you'll remember this and don't get caught off guard on October 4th. It can be really weird, especially if you're in a public place, and everyone's phone goes off at the same time.

It's important though. The test will help ensure that we can be effectively notified in case of an emergency.

