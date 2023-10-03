NJ brothers admit dumping Rutgers grad’s body in gruesome murder

🚨 A second brother has pleaded guilty in the murder of a Somerset County man

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two brothers from New Jersey have confessed to the bloody and tragic killing of a man whose body they dumped in a wooded area

Anthony Gamble, 22, on Monday pleaded guilty at the Bucks County Justice Center to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Gamble and his 19-year-old brother Joshua Gamble were charged with the June 16, 2021 murder of Kevin Rosero, 26, also of Somerset. Joshua Gamble pleaded guilty last year to abuse of a corpse, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, and evidence tampering.

The killing took place in Richland Township, Pennslyvania soon after Rosero sent $400 to Joshua Gamble using CashApp, authorities said. A search of Gamble's phone showed the transfer occurred at 11:20 p.m. the night of the murder. Pa. State Troopers stumbled upon the brothers disposing of Rosero's body around 45 minutes later.

Both Anthony and Joshua Gamble are set to be sentenced in November, the DA's office said.

Aspiring lawyer killed in cold blood

The son of Ecuadorian immigrants, Rosero was an aspiring immigration lawyer

Rosero received his Associate's degree at Raritan Valley Community College before graduating from Rutgers University in 2019. He was planning to go back to school to pursue his Master's degree in September 2021, according to a GoFundMe page for his family.

Rosero's family was "relieved" by the plea deal but was still grappling with his death, officials said in a statement.

“They are devastated,” Deputy District Attorney Monica Furber said.

Police discover brothers dumping body in woods

Pa. State Troopers discovered the murder shortly after midnight on June 17, 2021 as the Gamble brothers were trying to dump Rosero's body in the woods in Richland Township, Pa.

An autopsy found he had been stabbed 28 times in the face, neck, upper torso, and arms, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.

Earlier that night, Rosero had transferred $400 to Joshua Gamble using CashApp around 11:20 p.m. Investigators then found that around 11:45 p.m. Gamble had purchased sanitizing wipes and work gloves from a 7-Eleven.

It was 12:03 a.m. when the troopers noticed a Subaru with New Jersey plates along East Pumping Station Road. The vehicle's blinkers were on and an Audi A5 with Florida plates was also parked nearby.

As the officers looked around, they found Joshua Gamble not far away on the edge of the woods. The teenager was lying on the ground and had blood on his shoes. He was also wearing a work glove and had a blood-stained Subaru key fob.

Then, they heard Anthony Gamble running through the woods and detained him. He was also covered in blood and had work gloves in his pocket.

The more the State Troopers looked, the more blood they found; there was a "substantial amount of blood" in the trunk of the Audi, according to officials. The discovery prompted them to call in backup.

Investigators searched the nearby woods and found Rosero's body. It looked like he had been dragged from Audi into the wooded area.

The murder weapon, a large knife covered in blood, was found on the passenger floor of the luxury car.

