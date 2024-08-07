Why are so many people dumping their pets? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

PARAMUS — Police arrested three juveniles after they tried to steal a luxury car and led officers on a chase, according to authorities.

A Paramus resident called 911 around 3:50 a.m. early Tuesday morning to report that their BMW was being stolen from the driveway of their home on Concord Drive.

They saw several people, each wearing a ski mask and dark clothes. Security cameras showed the suspects were also trying to break into the home.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is cracking down hard on drivers trying to evade tolls.

Over the first six months of 2024, the agency issued a record number of summonses and made a record number of arrests related to cheating tolls.

Compared to the same period in 2023, the number of citations issued by PANYNJ police officers increased by 55%. And over that time, officers arrested 63 drivers for fictitious plates and theft of service — a 54% increase from the same period last year.

As the new school year approaches, parents are being reminded to make sure their child's vaccination record is up to date.

New Jersey State Epidemiologist Dr. Tina Tan says now is the time to make sure your kids are caught up.

"Right now, for kids in preschool and childcare, they're required to be protected against 11 different potentially serious infectious diseases," Dr. tan says, "While kids in kindergarten through 12th grade are required to be protected against nine infectious diseases."

A North Jersey man who raped a woman in a newly opened parking garage at Newark Airport has been sentenced to years in prison.

A Union County judge sentenced Thomassal Watkins to 18 years in state prison on Friday, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. He must serve over 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

Watkins, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault last December.

OCEAN CITY — A 1-year-old dog named Mello tied to a bench accompanied by a hand-written note — that’s how the Humane Society of Ocean City found the latest dog outside their building on August 1.

The Humane Society took to Facebook to share the after-hours note which said, “She needs a new home, we can no longer take care of her. She is trained and lovable.”

“People are dumping these animals like never has been seen before and we think WE as a society need to try to wrap our heads around it and figure out what the heck is going on,” Humane Society of Ocean City said on Facebook.

