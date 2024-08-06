🚨 Police stop teens from taking BMW for joyride

PARAMUS — Police arrested three juveniles after they tried to steal a luxury car and led officers on a chase, according to authorities.

A Paramus resident called 911 around 3:50 a.m. early Tuesday morning to report that their BMW was being stolen from the driveway of their home on Concord Drive.

They saw several people, each wearing a ski mask and dark clothes. Security cameras showed the suspects were also trying to break into the home.

Police said they found two suspects getting into a 2014 Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai had been stolen.

The car then drove off and didn't pull over.

A police chase took officers west on Route 4 and then onto Route 208 through Fair Lawn. The pursuit suddenly stopped when the Hyundai tried to exit at Harristown Road but the driver lost control and hit a Glen Rock police vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested. The passenger and a Glen Rock police officer were hospitalized but authorities said their injuries were minor.

After the chase, police got another call from Concord Drive in Paramus for a suspicious person. An officer found a suspect on a neighbor's front porch and arrested him.

Two of the juvenile suspects were from Newark and the third was from South Amboy, police said. All three were male.

The driver of the stolen Hyundai was charged with eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit burglary. The other two juveniles were charged with joyriding and criminal attempt to commit burglary.

