Dumping of pets happening ‘at a record pace,’ NJ shelter says

OCEAN CITY — A 1-year-old dog named Mello tied to a bench accompanied by a hand-written note — that’s how the Humane Society of Ocean City found the latest dog outside their building on August 1.

The Humane Society took to Facebook to share the after-hours note which said, “She needs a new home, we can no longer take care of her. She is trained and lovable.”

Humane Society of Ocean City via Facebook Humane Society of Ocean City via Facebook loading...

This latest drop-off is having the humane society puzzled as to why this keeps happening “at a record pace” this summer. They say this is the fourth pet to come to their shelter in the last 30 days.

“People are dumping these animals like never has been seen before and we think WE as a society need to try to wrap our heads around it and figure out what the heck is going on,” Humane Society of Ocean City said on Facebook.

They mention their video footage is shared not to humiliate anyone, but to show how sad the image is.

If there’s a family that can no longer take care of their pet, the shelter can be reached at 609-398-9500 and the hours of operation for a proper drop-off can be found here.

