Major tickets and arrests in crackdown on NJ and NY bridge/tunnel drivers

⚫ Port Authority records a record pace of toll summonses/arrests

⚫ Repeat toll violators can be subject to suspension and civil litigation

⚫ "It's not a question of if we'll catch you, but when."

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is cracking down hard on drivers trying to evade tolls.

Over the first six months of 2024, the agency issued a record number of summonses and made a record number of arrests related to cheating tolls.

Compared to the same period in 2023, the number of citations issued by PANYNJ police officers increased by 55%. And over that time, officers arrested 63 drivers for fictitious plates and theft of service — a 54% increase from the same period last year.

"Thousands of motorists have already found out the hard way that if you try to cheat your way out of paying what you owe, it's not a question of if we'll catch you, but when," said Kevin O'Toole, Port Authority chairman.

PAPD officers issued 4,836 summonses for toll-related violations from January through June. Most were issued for obstructed/missing/fictitious license plates.

"Between targeted patrols, streamlined data collection, and other resources, we're leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit of drivers who think they can cheat the system," said Rick Cotton, Port Authority executive director.

According to the agency, toll evaders who repeatedly do not pay their bills on time may be subject to a suspension of their vehicle registration, and having their vehicle towed and impounded. Repeat offenders can also be subject to civil litigation for toll recovery.

