New school vaccine requirements for NJ — What you need to know

As the new school year approaches, parents are being reminded to make sure their child's vaccination record is up to date.

New Jersey State Epidemiologist Dr. Tina Tan says now is the time to make sure your kids are caught up.

"Right now, for kids in preschool and childcare, they're required to be protected against 11 different potentially serious infectious diseases," Dr. tan says, "While kids in kindergarten through 12th grade are required to be protected against nine infectious diseases."

New Jersey also recommends all students receive influenza and COIVD-19 vaccinations beginning at 6-months of age. However, the school requirement for a flu shot ends after age 5.

"Vaccines are safe and effective at preventing illnesses that can spread among children in schools and within the community. We know that healthy schools give students the best chance to learn and grow, and vaccines are very important to that effort," Dr. Tan said.

What vaccinations are required for pre-school in New Jersey

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the following vaccinations are required to begin or enroll in preschool:

MMR vaccine: May be given as early as 12 months of age, but NJ requires children to receive the vaccine by 15 months of age. Prior to age 15

months, children may enter preschool/childcare without a documented dose of MMR.

Varicella vaccine: May be given as early as 12 months of age, but NJ requires children to receive the vaccine by 19 months of age. Prior to age

19 months, children may enter preschool/childcare without a documented dose of varicella.

Children who previously had chickenpox do not need to receive the varicella vaccine as long as a parent/guardian can provide the school with one of the following:

✔ Documented laboratory evidence showing immunity (protection) from chickenpox

✔ A physician's written statement that the child previously had chickenpox

✔ A parent’s written statement that the child previously had chickenpox

Seasonal Flu: The current seasonal influenza vaccine is required every year for those children 6 months through 59 months of age.

Children who have not received the flu vaccine by December 31 must be excluded (not allowed to attend childcare/preschool) for the duration of influenza season (through

March 31), until they receive at least one dose of the influenza vaccine or until they turn 60 months of age.

Children entering childcare/preschool after December 31, must provide documentation of receiving the current seasonal flu vaccine.

Children entering childcare/preschool after March 31 are not required to receive the flu vaccine; however, flu season may extend until May and therefore getting a flu vaccine even late in the season is still protective.

Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib) and pneumococcal (PCV) vaccines are special cases:

If children started late with these vaccines, they may need fewer doses. One dose of each is required on or after the first birthday in all cases.

Please Note: The use of combination vaccines may allow students to receive the 1st birthday booster dose of Hib between 15-18 months of age.

What vaccinations are required for k-12 students in New Jersey

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the following vaccinations are required to begin or enroll in k-12 school:

DTaP: Children who previously attended childcare/preschool should have received 4 doses since the requirement to receive the fourth birthday booster dose (5th dose) does not apply until they attend Kindergarten.

However, if one of these 4 doses was given on or after the 4th birthday, an additional dose is not needed for kindergarten. Alternatively, any 5 doses are acceptable.

Children seven years and older who are not fully immunized with DTaP vaccine should have a history of receiving at least three doses of DTaP, Td, and/or Tdap or should use the CDC Catch-Up schedule to get caught up.

Tdap given at ages 10 and older can count towards the sixth-grade school requirement.

For CDC schedules and catch-up guidance, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/catchup.html.

Polio: Children who previously attended childcare/preschoolshould have 3 doses since the requirement to receive the fourth birthday booster dose (4th dose) does not apply until they attend Kindergarten.

However, if one of these 3 doses was given on or after the 4th birthday, no additional doses are needed for kindergarten. Alternatively, any 4 doses are acceptable.

MMR: Children are required to receive two doses of measles, one dose of mumps, and one dose of rubella once they enter Kindergarten.

Since single antigen (separate components of the vaccine) is not readily available, most children will have two MMR vaccines.

The Antibody Titer Law (Holly’s Law, NJSA 26:2N-8-11), passed on January 14, 2004, requires the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to accept serologic evidence of protective immunity to measles, mumps and rubella in lieu of the second ACIP recommended measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

For more information, please visit http://nj.gov/health/cd/documents/antibody_titer_law.pdf.

Varicella vaccine: Only required for children born on or after January 1, 1998.

Children who previously had chickenpox do not need to receive the varicella vaccine as long as a parent/guardian can provide the school with one of the following:

✔ Documented laboratory evidence showing immunity (protection) from chickenpox

✔ A physician’s written statement that the child previously had chickenpox

✔ A parent’s written statement that the child previously had chickenpox

Meningococcal and Tdap vaccines: Required for all entering 6th graders who are 11 years of age or older. If in 6th grade and under age 11, children must receive the vaccines within 2 weeks of their 11th birthday.

Meningococcal (MenACWY) vaccines administered at age 10 or older will be accepted for NJ school attendance.

As of the 2020-2021 school year, children who receive a Tdap before age 10 would need to receive an additional dose to meet NJ’s immunization requirements for sixth grade and higher. Note, ACIP no longer recommends a minimum interval between a dose of Tdap and a tetanus-diphtheria-containing vaccine, however, current rule [N.J.A.C. 8:57-4.10(i)] states a minimum of five years must have elapsed from the last tetanus-and diphtheria-containing dose.

Are there religious exemptions to vaccine requirements:

Yes, in most cases.

According to guidance published on the New Jersey Department of Health website:

NJ also accepts valid medical and religious exemptions (reasons for not showing proof of immunizations) as per the NJ Immunization of Pupils in School regulations, (N.J.A.C. 8:57-4).

Children without proof of immunity as defined by ACIP, including those with medical and religious exemptions, may be excluded from a school, preschool, or childcare facility during a vaccine preventable disease outbreak or threatened outbreak as determined by the Commissioner, Department of Health or his or her designee.

In addition, anybody having control of a school may, on account of the prevalence of any communicable disease, or to prevent the spread of communicable disease, prohibit the attendance of any teacher or pupil of any school under their control and specify the time during which the teacher or scholar shall remain away from school.

The Department of Health shall provide guidance to the school of the appropriateness of any such prohibition.

Is COVID-19 vaccination required for school attendance in New Jersey?

At this time, COVID-19 vaccination is not a requirement for school attendance in New Jersey. However, NJDOH strongly recommends that everyone should be up to date with age-appropriate vaccinations, per CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations.

"We recommend that if parents have concerns, please go to their health care providers to ensure that their kids are caught up," Dr. Tan advises.

