Kean University warns: unvaccinated students will be kicked out

Kean University is warning students if they do not provide proof of vaccination, they will be kicked out. The deadline to provide proof of vaccination status is August 1.

Officially, the University calls it being "deregistered" from class. “If you don't submit the form by August 1, you will be deregistered from all courses you are currently registered to take in the Fall regardless of your payment status beginning August 11,” reads the Kean website.

It is unclear if the University will be offering refunds for those who refuse to get vaccinated, but the school says the students seat will be released and open to other students.

Kean does offer exemptions for religious and medical reasons, but like most schools the number of exemptions expected to be granted is small.

"It's time for all of us to step up and do our part to protect our own health and the well-being of those around us by registering to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Register now.

Your decision to get vaccinated positively impacts our entire campus community. As Kean cougars, we must unite to bring back our vibrant campus life for Fall 2021." - Kean University Website

Some students questioned the vaccination mandate for them, when faculty and staff are not subject to the same requirements. A Kean spokeswoman told Patch.com they are "strongly encouraging our faculty and staff to submit their vaccination records," but did not explain why it was not a requirement for employment.

The website University Business lists 18 New Jersey colleges and universities that have some level of vaccination requirement to attend classes or be on campus when the new semester begins. They are: Caldwell University, Drew University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Kean University, Monmouth University, Montclair State University, Mount St. Mary’s University, New Jersey City University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Rider University, Rowan University, Rutgers University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Stockton University, William Paterson University

Rutgers was the first to announce mandatory vaccination requirements. Hundreds of students protested that decision in May. However, it looks like the mandates are here to stay. In the first challenge to higher education vaccination mandates, a federal judge has upheld Indiana University's mask and vaccination policy for students.

