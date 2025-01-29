Congratulations to retired Kenilworth, NJ police Chief Kenneth Grady

Chief Kenneth Grady, retired Kenilworth PD and president of the Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association, is going to be honored with the Union County Human Relations Commissions' 2025 Unity Award for Achievement in Law Enforcement.

This award program honors ordinary individuals who do extraordinary things on behalf of the people of Union County.

According to the commission, the award is given in order to "recognize their programs, services, activities, and efforts to foster human rights and relations; to eradicate bias, prejudice, and hate; to promote, advance, and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our County community; and to touch lives in simple ways with profound impact."

The chief will be presented with the award at the Union County Human Relations Commission’s 22nd annual Achievement Award Presentation on Monday, May 12, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Kean University STEM Center Atrium at Liberty Hall Center,1087 Morris Ave., Union.

Congrats chief on a lifetime of achievement and standing up for your fellow citizens.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

