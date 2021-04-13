Teachers should not be forced back to the classroom (Opinion)

I've read a lot over the past week and want to share with you why I've decided firmly against getting a vaccine for COVID. We're all confronted on a regular basis with the folks that want you masked up, isolated and lining up to have an experimental concoction put into your body, ya know, for safety.

As you know, the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vax has been suspended by recommendation of the federal government because hospitalizations and at least one death due to the vaccine has been reported. The truth is, there are no more than 2,700 deaths reported to the federal government from the various vaccines being pushed by corporate media hacks and the government. The pulling of the J&J shot should be a huge concern for all of you who have received it already and those being told they must get a shot in order to work or attend school.

The propagandists and the profiteers will tell you it's "safe", all the while the media and the Pharma companies have ZERO liability if something goes wrong. Given the survival rate of COVID, why would you take a risk with your life? Big Pharma has a sorted history at best when it comes to the harm caused by unsuspecting recipients of products intended to help them.

The experts, including one of the world's top vaccine experts, are warning against massive vaccine distribution. Many younger healthy people are starting to wake up and see just how unnecessary the vaccine is for most people. Let's not forget that as some of the teachers unions refuse to go back to the classroom, kids and teachers alike are among the safest groups and there are literally millions of examples around the country and the world to prove it. Look at Sweden, and Georgia where schools are open and everyone is fine. I stand with teachers who refuse to return to school under the absurd and dangerous conditions of taking an experimental vaccine and wearing a mask all day. Time for everyone to stand up for your medical freedom and fight back.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

