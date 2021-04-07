The truth about COVID — Spadea’s weekly ‘must reads’ (Opinion)

Tired of being less informed than the panickers in your family and friend group? Know that you're instinctively opposed to wearing a mask all the time and you just don't feel comfortable with the experimental jab for a virus with a survival rate topping 99.8% for most? Well, you are not alone.

Problem is the trolls, cowards and corporate media are doing their best to suppress a balanced discussion about COVID and the reality for most people. So every week I'm putting together a list to help you stay informed.

Read. Understand. Fight back against the "group-think" narrative!

This doc says it's all about vitamin D and your immune system, stop panicking over COVID! (Read HERE)

Average COVID-19 age of death 78.6 years. Average annual US age of death historically 78.6 years. 96% of ICU patients are vitamin D deficient - www.lewrockwell.com

And another doc weighs in on the controversy surrounding the experimental vaccine: Found this one thanks to my friend Judi Franco — click through to read the articles)

"Judi Franco is a great entertainer, talker, friend and super-spreader of facts and truth. She recently posted an article about why one doc told her NOT to get the COVID vaccine. The article is thoughtful and offers an opinion based on medical facts that are often suppressed and censored by most news outlets and social media."

Stop cleaning everything so much! (Read HERE)

Fogging, fumigation, and other such theatrical performances of industrial cleanliness can easily do more harm than good, when it comes to human health. - www.businessinsider.com

Kids simply at nearly zero risk of dying from COVID (Read HERE)

And the facts about kids not just from Sweden, similar success in Georgia (Read HERE)

Another doc warning about the adverse effects of the COVID vaccine (Read HERE)

Another reminder that Sweden got it right while NJ and the US failed (Read HERE)

On the scary side, if you thought the lockdown wasn't about government power over you, think again. This just passed in New York: (Read HERE)

REMOVAL AND DETENTION OF CASES, CONTACTS AND CARRIERS WHO ARE OR MAY BE A DANGER TO PUBLIC HEALTH; OTHER ORDERS. 1. THE PROVISIONS OF THIS SECTION SHALL BE UTILIZED IN THE EVENT THAT THE GOVERNOR DECLARES A STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY DUE TO AN EPIDEMIC OF ANY COMMUNICABLE DISEASE. - www.nysenate.gov

