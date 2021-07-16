Hackensack Meridian Health is telling all staff to get vaccinated, or get fired.

A memo to employees at the 13 hospitals and dozens of other health centers run by HMH set a deadline of Oct. 1 to receive at least one dose of vaccine. All staff would have to be completely vaccinated by Nov. 15 or face suspension and/or termination.

One of New Jersey's largest hospital groups, the directive includes all staff, from cleaning crews to receptionists and all medical staff.

Dr. Daniel Varga, chief physician executive, says 70% of all team members are already vaccinated. He expressed concern about the rise of deadly (COVID-19) variants, and claimed vaccinations are "our best shot at defeating this pandemic once and for all, saving lives and returning to normal.”

The move by Hackensack Meridian Health follows a similar directive issued by RWJBarnabas Health in May. At that time RWJBarnabas began mandating that all staff at the supervisory level and above would be required to have a COVID vaccine no later than June 30.

Barry H. Ostrowsky, president and CEO for RWJBarnabas Health, issued statement saying he anticipated "it will eventually be required for all staff."

