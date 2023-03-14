Where to get the best Italian pastry in New Jersey

When it comes to Italian food, unless you're going to Italy itself, no one does it better than New Jersey.

We have the best Italian markets, including places like Tuscany, and Uncle Guiseppe's, the best mozzarella, made in places like A and S Salumeria, the best meatballs, including the "Speciale" ones, the best Italian restaurants, and of course when it comes to pizza, you're not going to be better than the Garden State

Not only is New Jersey great with the meal and the prep but when it comes to dessert, we dominate that as well. From cannolis to pignoli cookies to tiramisu, which has a very salacious story behind it and everything in between.

If you're ever invited to dinner and want to bring something that will leave a delicious memory in all who attend, pick up dessert from one of these great Italian places as advised by my listener and social media following.

Kevin D. Hill

Nino Pastry Shop on Quakerbridge Road. Delish Italian Pastry and Danish. They are so good.

Michael Beifeld and John Marzo

Bovella’s in Mountainside

Jim Brown

CAPUTO'S Long Branch.

Joe Graci

Carlos in Hoboken

Joe Graci

Try the best Crumb cake at Mullers in Bayhead

Great and always fresh

Melissa Mari

Conca D'Oro in Union NJ. Cannoli, Babà, chocolate biscotti. I could go on and on. Thank God I live like an hour away for there. There is no other place in NJ that comes close to them.

Carlo Bellario

Sorrento in Lodi

Harold A Katz

MOICHES KOSHER BAKE SHOP ON YOM KIPPUR...AND GOOD FRIDAY...ONLY

Michelle Trevelise Vitali

Del Ponte Bradley Beach. Everything they make is amazing

