Mozzarella wars! The best cheese made in New Jersey

If I gave you a piece of fresh warm mozzarella, what would you do with it? We're talking right out of the water.

Some would put it on a piece of fresh Italian bread maybe with some olive oil or balsamic vinegar.

Some would pair it with some prosciutto or soppressata and maybe add a roasted pepper or sun-dried tomato. I would simply salt it and eat it. Enjoy the texture as I chewed and swallowed, then asked for more.

Fresh mozzarella is one of my most favorite foods since I was a kid and my Mom would bring it home from one of the five Italian delis surrounding my house in Union City.

One time she sent me to buy it from "Frank"s" deli and he went in the back and made it fresh. I could hear it turning in the water. He then brought me a piece and said "You like it? Not like that s**t you get at those other places."

The mozzarella wars have been going on for years in New Jersey. Where once this delicious cheese was only known in the Italian community neighborhoods, now it's everywhere. ShopRite even brings somebody in to make the fresh mozzarella.

Eric Roberts immortalized mozzarella in the Pope of Greenwich Village. He talked about it later on my New Jersey 101.5 show.

Some people don't want to know how the sausage is made but I wanted to know how the "mutz" was made so I went to my favorite place A&S Salumeria in Millstone, which you can see here:

So I asked where the best mozzarella is made in New Jersey and if you're looking for some great "Mutz," check out these places.

Thomas Mongelli

Fiore's in Hoboken. You have to get the salted twist!

Jei White

55 & Main, Flemington, NJ. He buys the curd, does the whole saltwater bath, then forms it — it's so damn good! Also Toscana on Main Street in Clinton. Sal makes his own as well!

Teddy Maturo

Tie: Mulberry Street, Brick and Joe Leone, Point Pleasant.

Bob Talamini

Natoli’s Pizzeria in Secaucus owned by my classmate Steve Natoli.

Tim Aanensen

Josie’s Good Eats in Bradley Beach. Made fresh every morning!

Joseph Giletto

D'Anglelo's in Princeton. Hands down

Jeffrey Dejais

Livotis in Freehold

