Easter is right around the corner in New Jersey, and we couldn't be any more excited. Before you know it, the Easter bunny will be making their way to the Garden State, complete with all those tasty treats that Easter is known for.

They'll be the Easter egg hunts, family gatherings, and so much more. With so much going on, have you ever considered taking it easy when it comes to the family brunch?

Perhaps a Saturday brunch. One that's away from all the activities that are sure to fall on Easter Sunday.

If that sounds like fun, then here's a fun event to consider. How about climbing aboard a special Easter brunch cruise that's geared toward family activities?

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Special Easter Brunch Cruise

One of my favorite ferry liners in New Jersey is Seastreak Ferries. But it's not just because they're a great way to get to New York City and back. They also offer a ton of specialty cruises, too.

I myself have been on a number of them, with the most recent being the sunset cruise. It was such a great time hopping aboard for that, and I know this one will be as well.

According to Seastreak, "Kids can meet the Easter Bunny for photos and join in on fun games and activities throughout the cruise." And best of all? It won't interfere with your Easter Sunday plans and activities.

The Easter Bunny Brunch Cruise is happening Saturday, Apr. 4, departing from Highlands at 10:30 a.m., and lasting about three hours. More info, including how you can purchase tickets, can be found here.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.