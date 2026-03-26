Why I now believe all NJ kids should give martial arts a try
Sometimes I wish I did things like this as a kid. Getting more involved in activities outside of school, making new friends, and overall just being more active in different ways.
I was, however, limited during my middle school years, as well as early high school, which was due to a surgery I had to have. But during my elementary years, I do wish I could've done more.
For my kids, one of those things is Jiu-Jitsu. For those who are unfamiliar, Jiu-Jitsu is a kind of marshal art that involves submissions, grappling, and discipline.
They gave it a try back in 2024 just as something to see if they'd be interested. Turned out, they both wanted to stick with it. And I have to tell you, I'm amazed by how much more disciplined they became as a result of attending the classes.
Discipline and respect
Just watching them go though this and enjoy their journey over the course of a year alone was simply amazing. Whether or not they realize it, they both grew tremendously.
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A special shout out to Coach Chris and the team at Garden State Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who are responsible for guiding my boys throughout their training. Trust me, as a dad, it's so great to see.
I'm just really happy to allow my kids to experience this journey, and I encourage all parents to do the same for their kids. If that interest is there, see what kind of martial arts might work best for them and give it a try. You might be surprised.
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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.