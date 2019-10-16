Eric Roberts talks mozzarella, thumbs, Dark Knight and new movie

I'm a huge fan of mozzarella and every time I buy it fresh, I think of Eric Roberts in "The Pope Of Greenwich Village," telling Jimmy "The Cheese Man" that his "mozzarella is tough sometimes." Of course the classic Roberts line from the movie is "Charlie they took my thumb" Roberts will also be remembered as Salvatore Maroni in "The Dark Knight" asking "If it's so simple, why haven't you done it already?

Roberts new movie is "Hollywould" which he stars in along with Torrei Hart, Alice Rose, Greg Christie, Caitlyn Fletcher and Lloyd Booker. What's it about?

"You know what, I'd rather you see the movie," Roberts said. "Stuff goes down."

Roberts talked about how fun it was to work with Mickey Rourke in "The Pope Of Greenwich Village:"

"That movie was on of the highlights of my entire life," Roberts said. "It's up there with my wedding. He and I were bound at the hip."

Is he now a fan of mozzarella?

"I always loved mozzarella," Roberts said. "But I learned how to talk about it better after that movie."

And the Dark Knight, I asked him what was it like working with Heath Ledger:

"Heath was a little miracle," Roberts said. "He was wonderfully gracious, he was sweet, he was accessible, he was a great actor and he was great in the movie as we all know."

He also had some lasting impressions in the area after "The Pope of Greenwich Village:"

"You know what, I cannot go down to Little Italy and pay for a meal to this day," Roberts said. "And how many was how many decades ago?

Of all Roberts roles, the one he had the most fun playing was:

"Probably Buck in 'Runaway Train," Roberts said.

The Philadelphia showing of "Hollywould" takes place Wednesday Oct. 16 at the Bryn Mawr Film Institute. For more info click here.

