This popular NJ Italian dessert started as a form of Viagra

Meet Luigi Pascale. He makes a tiramisu so great that it's sold in ShopRite supermarkets across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania as well as Kings and some other Italian specialty stores.

He's been making it since 2012 and he came on my New Jersey 101.5 show to discuss his rich creamy delicious dessert which was actually born out of a brothel! Yes, that's right!

"Historical records state that Tiramisù originated in Treviso in 1800. It is said that this dessert was invented by a clever 'maitresse' of a house of pleasure in the centre of Treviso," according to this article.

It goes on to say:

"The 'Siora' who ran the premises developed this aphrodisiac dessert to offer to customers at the end of the evening in order to reinvigorate them and solve the problems they may have had with their conjugal duties on their return to their wives."

So before Viagara, there was tiramisu? I asked Luigi, what makes a great tiramisu?

"Good quality ingredients and love."

What makes your Tiramisu different from all the rest?

"It’s Authentic Italian using high-quality ingredients, There are a lot of imitations out there same like Parmesan instead of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and so forth," says Luigi " In Italy, there is the “Accademia of Tiramisu” with the intention to defend this delicious, delicate world-famous dessert from imitation. I make the real one!"

To get Luigi's tiramisu for yourself or your store, click here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

