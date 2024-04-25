Hobby Lobby to open another New Jersey store

Arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby is taking over a former Bed Bath and Beyond store in East Hanover.

According to an industry website, Costar, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Hobby Lobby will be occupying 180 Route 10 in East Hanover. Renovations are underway at the one-time Bed Bath & Beyond store, a standalone site that sits on four acres along a busy retail corridor.

Founded by David Green in 1972, the company has grown from a single store in Oklahoma City to a nationwide chain with over 900 locations across 48 states. With revenue exceeding $5 billion as of 2018, Hobby Lobby has established itself as a major player in the arts and crafts retail market.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

The stores offer a wide range of products, including more than 70,000 items such as custom framing, floral, home décor, jewelry making, scrapbooking, fabrics, party supplies, and seasonal products. Hobby Lobby is known for its large stores, often occupying spaces that were previously supermarkets, and providing a vast selection of items that cater to both amateur and professional crafters.

There are currently only nine Hobby Lobby locations in New Jersey:

🔴 Howell

🔴 Englishtown

🔴 Lawrenceville

🔴 North Brunswick

🔴 Holmdel

🔴 Cherry Hill

🔴 Sicklerville

🔴 Iselin

🔴 Mays Landing

According to Costar,

Vacant Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been scooped up by a variety of retailers, including Hobby Lobby, since the chain went out of business. Burlington Stores, the off-price apparel seller, has leased a number of those sites, as have crafts seller Michaels and HomeGoods. And Macy's has taken at least of the two of the former Bed Bath & Beyond locations for its new small-format stores.

No details about the opening have been released.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.