What Demi Lovato is doing in NJ

Don’t have a “Heart attack” but guess who’s in New Jersey?

Demi Lovato. She’s been spotted all over the place.

The Grammy-nominated pop star, actor, and NY Times best-selling author is apparently working on a movie in the Garden State. The project is called “Tow” which IMDb.com lists as “in production.”

That tracks. The Facebook group Jersey Shore Emergency News published a photo of Lovato at a Jersey Shore restaurant with the caption, “Demi Lovato has been spotted around the Jersey Shore as she’s filming a movie called ‘Tow.’ She’s been enjoying some local eateries.”

The same group also showed a picture of her surrounded by a film crew and captioned, “Demi Lovato, and Johnny Depp reportedly filming at a car wash in Perth Amboy.”

Lovato also dined at a place called Ambeli Greek Taverna in Cranford recently and posed for a picture with staff. The restaurant’s Facebook boasted,

‘Sorry Not Sorry’ for loving Greek food - @ddlovato approves. A sincere thank you to Demi Lovato for dining with us! We hope you enjoyed the flavors and warmth of Ambeli while visiting @downtowncranford

That should be all the proof you need that some major star power is gracing New Jersey this month. But what’s this about working with Johnny Depp?

IMDb.com doesn’t list him as being in the film. Corbin Bernsen, Dominic Sessa and Simon Rex are the only male actors listed. Then again, it’s a work in progress so maybe the list isn’t complete.

Here are some Demi Lovato fun facts you can dazzle her with in case you run into her.

🎶 Her very first time on television was on “Barney and Friends” when she was 10.

🎶 That’s where she met Selena Gome. They're great friends.

🎶 Loves Taco Bell, especially their Mexican pizza.

🎶 Her mom was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

🎶 You’ll never find a real Christmas tree in her home as she’s allergic to pine trees, cats and some dogs.

🎶 She loves the film “Mean Girls” so much she knows the entire script by heart.

🎶 Lovato’s fans are a group called Lovatics.

