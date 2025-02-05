What’s there to do in New Jersey? 25 fun ideas for 2025

New Jersey has released a list of 25 reasons that people should visit the state this year ... but you could use it as a cheat sheet for finding some new enjoyment in your home state.

The New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism is out with a new list for 2025, which gives residents and visitors some options for any time of the year.

"Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventure, cultural experiences or family-friendly fun, the little state of New Jersey promises 25 big reasons to wow you this year," the state says.

Options in New Jersey go way beyond these 25 — you can use this link to access the state's full travel guide.

Reasons to visit NJ in 2025

Canva Canva loading...

1. Countdown to America's 250th birthday

The state is prepping for America's semiquincentennial. More Revolutionary War battles occurred here than in any of the other original colonies. New Jersey turns 238 in December.

"From historical tours and exhibits to lively events and performances, each corner of the state is covered with American history, such as a reconstructed American Revolutionary War encampment in Fort Lee Historic Park," the state says.

2. Pendry Natirar

Located in Peapack, Pendry Natirar is a new luxury wellness resort that features 66 guest rooms, 20 suites, a full-service spa, and event spaces. The property has a working farm that contributes to garden-to-table dining for guests.

Pendry Natirar opened in October 2024.

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University (Rowan University) Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University (Rowan University) loading...

3. Edelman Fossil Park Museum

Rowan University plans to open the fossil park and museum in March. Dinosaur and history lovers are promised an immersive exploration of the way things ran on Earth tens of millions of yeas ago.

4. New & refreshed Wildwoods

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest was just voted the best new hotel in the nation by USA Today readers. This year should also welcome new and renovated accommodations, including the Wild Resort, along the Boardwalk, and Mahalo Resorts, in Wildwood Crest.

5. Atlantic City’s new properties

This year should feature the additions of two properties: The Seahaus Hotel, just steps from the boardwalk, and a Monopoly-themed hotel in the Orange Loop.

Canva Canva loading...

6. Inaugural New Jersey Coffee Festival

The state's first coffee festival is scheduled for Saturday, March 22 in Holmdel. The event is expected to feature dozens of coffee, tea, and food vendors, as well as live music and workshops.

7. Celebrity Chef Masaharu Morimoto Brings New Restaurant to Montclair

Spring 2025 should feature the opening of MM by Morimoto, a luxury sushi concept from world-renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto. Work on the restaurant is underway on Glenridge Ave.

8. Lucille’s Country Cooking turns 50

Once featured on CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," Lucille's in Barnegat celebrates 50 years in 2025.

"Lucille’s offers an unforgettable taste of home-cooked goodness, serving mouthwatering, home-style meals specializing in classic dishes made with love and tradition," the Division of Travel and Tourism says.

SEE ALSO: 25 towns in NJ that are booming with kids

9. Food festivals

Leave plenty of room in 2025, to hit up one or more food festivals planned throughout the Garden State.

Among the list: La Festa Italiana in Jersey City this summer, and the Taste of Elizabeth in October.

Chef David Viana (via Lita.com) Chef David Viana, nominated as a James Beard regional semifinalist (via Lita.com) loading...

10. New Jersey’s James Beard semifinalists

New Jersey eateries are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation for their exceptional talent in culinary arts. Semifinalists for 2025 have been announced, and winners will be declared in June.

"For culinary enthusiasts seeking bold, contemporary cuisine or a fresh twist on classic dishes, New Jersey’s semifinalist restaurants showcase the perfect blend of creativity, technique and flavor," the state says.

11. The Princeton University Art Museum

The art museum is expected to open in fall 2025.

"This stunning new cultural landmark promises to be a vibrant hub for art lovers, offering a dynamic mix of live programming and cutting-edge digital experiences," the state says. "From immersive online exhibitions and interactive art-making classes to on-demand videos and family-friendly art activities, the museum is designed to engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds."

12. Celebrate the legacy of Paul Robeson

The Paul Robeson House should open in April 2025 in Princeton to honor the legacy of the Princeton native who rose to prominence in the Civil Rights Era.

Exhibits will showcase Robseon's music, activism, and influence.

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville (BAPS) BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville (BAPS) loading...

13. BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple

The largest Hindu temple in the United States, and the second largest in the world, is in Mercer County.

Popular Hindu holidays and festivals — such as Holi in March and Diwali in October — are bound to be can’t-miss experiences at the site in 2025.

14. The return of Jersey City’s “Art Fair 14C”

The state's only international art festival returns to Jersey City, from May 8 to May 11. Art Fair 14C brings together galleries, collectors, and art lovers. The festival features both emerging and established artists.

15. “Mansion in May”

This month-long event draws more than 22,000 visitors each season. The site in Chester Township, Morris County, dates back more than 220 years.

"Explore each room and garden as renowned designers transform this magnificent space into an immersive showcase of creativity and elegance," the state says.

Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County, NJ (Annette Petriccione, Townsquare Media) Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County, NJ (Annette Petriccione, Townsquare Media) loading...

16. Grounds for Sculpture

Art comes alive at this outdoor museum, sculpture garden and arboretum.

A new exhibit launches on May 18, highlighting diverse cultures of Native America, African Diaspora and Australian Aboriginal people.

17. Revolutionary history in Union County

You can tour four centuries in one weekend this October. The event explores over 30 historic sites throughout Union County.

18. New Jersey’s Black Heritage Trail

This self-guided trail takes visitors to museums, historic homes, exhibits, and businesses that showcase the enduring impact of Black culture and history.

This spring, the trail is getting its first round of historic markers installed at sites, including the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey in Cape May.

19. The Garden State’s "great outdoors"

Try the New Jersey Parks Passport program, and you can unlock rewards and experiences by collecting stamps at participating parks. This year includes some new programming, including First Sunday Walks at Monmouth Battlefield State Park.

Dan Zarrow's son, Jackson, at the Atlantic City Aquarium (Credit: Dan Zarrow) Photo Credit: Dan Zarrow loading...

20. Atlantic City Aquarium reopens

The relaunch date for the aquarium is March 24. It'll be open seven days per week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The aquarium has been closed since 2020.

21. New "Fun House" in Seaside Heights

Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach will unveil the Fun Factory this spring. The three-level "Fun House" will feature dozens of interactive "tricks" for guests to experience.

The attraction is said to have the ability to keep guests in constant motion, meaning wait times shouldn't be rough.

22. Sesame Street Experience at American Dream

The Sesame Street Learn & Play Experience opened in late 2024 at the Meadowlands megamall.

"Packed with exciting activities, games and hands-on exhibits, it's the perfect way to spark creativity, inspire learning and create unforgettable memories," the Division of Travel and Tourism says.

23. First Night Morris County

To round out 2025 in a responsible way, ring in the new year with First Night Morris County. The substance- and alcohol-free celebration attracts nearly 10,000 participants every year.

Photo provided by Barefoot Country Music Fest/Canva illustration Photo provided by Barefoot Country Music Fest/Canva illustration loading...

24. Barefoot Country Music Festival

The hit festival returns to the sand in the Wildwoods this June. Headliners include Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts and Jordan Davis.

The festival recently signed an agreement with the city through the year 2030.

25. Summer 2025 at MetLife Stadium

The home of the Giants and Jets has a stacked lineup of live music and other entertainment for this summer.

The calendar includes performances by The Weeknd and Beyoncé, and WWE Summer Slam in August.

