These super talented NJ chefs are James Beard Award nominated, again

Save the congestion price fee or that extra travel expense — and stay in New Jersey for acclaimed dining, courtesy of James Beard Award nominated chefs.

The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists.

James Beard Award (©Eliesa Johnson, Courtesy of James Beard Foundation) James Beard Award (©Eliesa Johnson, Courtesy of James Beard Foundation) loading...

There are two repeat NJ nominees in the mix, both up for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic — which also covers Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Among 20 chefs named as semifinalists in the category, four are in Philadelphia, PA.

Dan Richer, at Razza in Jersey City, has now been nominated six times for a regional James Beard Best Chef award.

He was a semifinalist in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 — and now 2025.

Chef Dan Richer (Razza Pizza Artigianale via Facebook) Chef Dan Richer (Razza Pizza Artigianale via Facebook) loading...

Razza has consistently been ranked among the best for its innovative and delicious food, in particular pizza.

The restaurant has previously received a 3 star review from the New York Times and was named Best Pizza in North America by 50 Best.

Chef David Viana (via Lita.com) Chef David Viana (via Lita.com) loading...

David Viana, of Lita in Aberdeen, has also been nominated for his second time as a James Beard regional Best Chef semifinalist.

Lita was a James Beard Award semifinalist for best new restaurants last year, and has been creating buzz since opening in 2023.

Lita restaurant in Aberdeen (thelovelylita.com)NJ James Beard nominee restaurants chef 2024 Lita restaurant in Aberdeen (thelovelylita.com) loading...

The 2025 James Beard Awards ceremonies are in Chicago, with restaurant and chef awards unveiled on June 16.

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom