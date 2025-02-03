Where families flourish: 25 towns in NJ booming with kids

When you plan the next move for your family, you may want to go where your kids would have plenty of company.

From town to town in New Jersey, the share of households with kids varies significantly.

We used data from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey to find which New Jersey municipalities recorded the highest percentage of households with children.

In New Jersey, 31.4% of households include children under 18. The U.S. average is just under 30%.

The state posts an average family size of 3.19 people — right in line with the national average.

Teterboro, located just 10 miles from the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City, records a median family income of $123,892. The borough is home to Bergen County Technical High School.

A regional hub in Central Jersey, Plainfield is home to more than 16,000 households that include at least one child. The city posts a median family $82,181.

Woodlynne posts a median family income of $73,800. The school district in Camden County has one school that handles close to 400 kids.

Chatham's median family income is greater than $250,000.The borough's school district receives an A+ grade from the ranking/review site Niche.



Swedesboro sits in the Philadelphia metropolitan region with a median family income of $90,250. Swedesboro shares a school system with nearby Woolwich.

The median family income is $205,000 in Maplewood, a suburban bedroom community just miles from Newark. Maplewood shares a school system with South Orange.

Children are part of more than 4,000 homes in Harrison, about 25 miles south of Camden. The median family income is $185,747. The public school district receives a B- grade from Niche.

Located along the Navesink River, Fair Haven promotes itself as "blessed with good schools, a safe and scenic environment, and a close sense of community." The median family income is greater than $250,000.

Glen Ridge's public school district gets an A grade from Niche. The median family income in the borough is greater than $250,000.

One of the most populous cities in New Jersey, Passaic is home to more than 20,000 households with kids. The median family income is around $59,000.

The median family income is less than $45,000 in Bridgeton, the county seat. The school district receives a C grade from Niche.

"The little town with a big heart" has its own elementary school in the Toms River Regional School District. The borough has a median family income of more than $100,000.

Half of the homes in Closter include children. The pre-K-through-8 school district serves approximately 1,200 students. The median family income in the borough is $186,731.

Located in the Delaware Valley, Haddonfield is known to many in the region for its hard-to-top downtown area. The public school system gets a A+ grade from Niche. The borough's median family income is $232,540.

Half the households in Chesterfield include at least one minor. Chesterfield's median family income is just under $200,000.

This suburb of Newark and Jersey City has a median family income of $56,767. The local school district features one school.

Schools in Upper Saddle River receive an A+ grade from Niche. The borough's median family income is $248,061.

The public schools in New Hanover are considered to be above average. The median family income is $106,563.

Glen Rock promotes its school district as "engaging and well-rounded academics taught by exceptional teachers in a collaborative environment." The median family income is $214,531.

Predominantly a residential community, Tenafly posts a median family income of $229,253. The public school district receives an A+ grade from Niche.

Niche describes Greenwich as "a family friendly, affordable community to live in." Niche adds: "The public school system is a great place for children to receive a quality education that prepares them for the future." The township's median family income is $173,497.

"Woolwich is proud of the quality of its schools, its low crime rate and its many community services," the township says on its website. The median family income is $163,084.

In Millburn, which has a median family income greater than $250,000, more than half of the households include children. The suburban town's schools receive an A+ grade from Niche.

Tens of thousands of households in Lakewood feature at least one minor. The average family size is five people, and the median family income is $69,873.

Considered a suburb of New York City, Mountain Lakes posts a median family income greater than $250,000. Its school districts gets an A+ grade from Niche.

