These 11 NJ hospitals rank among top 5% in the U.S.
🏥 A new report ranks 2 NJ hospitals in the top 1% nationwide
🏥 11 NJ facilities are among the 250 best
🏥 Hospitals are recognized for excellence across multiple clinical areas
Eleven hospitals in the Garden State perform well enough to land in the top 5% of hospitals in the entire country, according to 2025 rankings from Healthgrades.
Two facilities in New Jersey rank in the top 1% nationwide, the new report finds. Four are in the top 2%.
While looking at measures such as complications and mortality, Healthgrades scored hospitals based on their ability to provide superior care for conditions and procedures across multiple clinical areas.
SEE ALSO: Shocking amount of fentanyl seized in 2024
Below are the New Jersey entries in the America's 250 Best Hospitals list. Click on any hospital's name to see its Healthgrades profile.
Morristown Medical Center
⚫ 100 Madison Ave., Morristown
⚫ Also ranks in America's 50 Best
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
⚫ 110 Rehill Ave., Somerville
Overlook Medical Center
⚫ 99 Beauvoir Ave., Summit
⚫ Also ranks in America's 50 Best
Chilton Medical Center
⚫ 97 W. Parkway, Pompton Plains
SEE ALSO: NJ town with Hallmark vibes named among nation's best
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
⚫ 94 Old Short Hills Rd., Livingston
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center
⚫ 5 Plainsboro Rd., Plainsboro
Valley Hospital
⚫ 222 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood
⚫ Also ranks in America's 100 Best
Hackensack University Medical Center
⚫ 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack
Riverview Medical Center
⚫ 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank
Jersey Shore University Medical Center
⚫ 1945 Route 33, Neptune
⚫ Also ranks in America's 100 Best
Ocean University Medical Center
⚫ 425 Jack Martin Blvd., Brick
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
The best subs in New Jersey according to New Jersey 101.5 listeners
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy