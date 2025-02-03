These 11 NJ hospitals rank among top 5% in the U.S.

🏥 A new report ranks 2 NJ hospitals in the top 1% nationwide

🏥 11 NJ facilities are among the 250 best

🏥 Hospitals are recognized for excellence across multiple clinical areas

Eleven hospitals in the Garden State perform well enough to land in the top 5% of hospitals in the entire country, according to 2025 rankings from Healthgrades.

Two facilities in New Jersey rank in the top 1% nationwide, the new report finds. Four are in the top 2%.

While looking at measures such as complications and mortality, Healthgrades scored hospitals based on their ability to provide superior care for conditions and procedures across multiple clinical areas.

SEE ALSO: Shocking amount of fentanyl seized in 2024

Below are the New Jersey entries in the America's 250 Best Hospitals list. Click on any hospital's name to see its Healthgrades profile.

Morristown Medical Center (Google Street View) Morristown Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 100 Madison Ave., Morristown

⚫ Also ranks in America's 50 Best

⚫ 110 Rehill Ave., Somerville

Overlook Medical Center, Summit (Google Street View) Overlook Medical Center, Summit (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 99 Beauvoir Ave., Summit

⚫ Also ranks in America's 50 Best

Chilton Medical Center (Google Maps) Chilton Medical Center (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ 97 W. Parkway, Pompton Plains

⚫ 94 Old Short Hills Rd., Livingston

Penn MedicinePenn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (google maps, Canva)Princeton Medical Center (google maps) Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ 5 Plainsboro Rd., Plainsboro

⚫ 222 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood

⚫ Also ranks in America's 100 Best

Hackensack University Medical Center (Google Street View) Hackensack University Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack

⚫ 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Google Street View) Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 1945 Route 33, Neptune

⚫ Also ranks in America's 100 Best

⚫ 425 Jack Martin Blvd., Brick

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer