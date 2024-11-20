‘Jaw-dropping’ NJ fossil park set to open in 2025

⚫ A highly anticipated destination is closer to its launch date

MANTUA — A long-awaited attraction for all ages is a few months away from its public debut.

Rowan University has announced that the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum will open its doors in March 2025.

"This is not just a museum — it’s a gateway to a breathtaking chapter of Earth's history," said Kenneth Lacovara, founding executive director of the park/museum. "Here, we open a window onto the profound and pivotal events of the fifth mass extinction, during which the dinosaurs and 75% of species perished, shaping the modern world as we know it."

Dinosaur and history lovers are promised an immersive exploration of the way things ran on Earth tens of millions of yeas ago.

"The world-class museum will bring the age of dinosaurs roaring back to life with jaw-dropping exhibits, live animal encounters, and life-sized depictions of epic creatures that roamed the mid-Atlantic seaboard 66 millions years ago," Rowan University said.

The southern region of New Jersey is recognized globally for its paleontological significance. In a quarry that sits 40 feet below the fossil park, the bones of more than 100 species have been unearthed over time, according to the university.

Construction on the park/museum site began more than two years ago.

Plans had originally called for the destination to open in May of last year.

The address of the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University is 66 Million Mosasaur Way, Mantua Township.

Ticket information hasn't been released yet.

