‘New Jersey’s largest’ holiday light show opens on Black Friday

🎄 The light show will run through Jan. 5

🎄 The lights are synced to music you can play in your car

🎄 It's less expensive to visit during the week

EAST BRUNSWICK — What started as a holiday display at home to impress friends and neighbors has grown into a full-blown drive-thru experience that's taking over the Middlesex County Fairgrounds.

Final preparations are underway for Winter WonderLights, a family-owned business which promotes itself as "New Jersey's largest animated holiday light show drive-thru."

The dazzling display is starting its holiday season on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. The lights are scheduled to turn on nightly through Jan. 5.

What is Winter WonderLights?

According to the attraction's website, the experience has over 1.5 million lights to guide your ride this year.

Upon entry, you'll be instructed to tune your car radio to a certain station (if you'd like) — the lights are synced to the music.

The attraction promises "larger-than-life holiday themed displays." There are 30-foot Christmas trees, four tunnels, and a tribute to the military and first responders.

New for this year, a food truck will be on site, selling fries, hot dogs, drinks, and desserts.

The drive-thru experience is only a half-mile long. If you drive at a pace of 1 to 2 mph, you can get through the path in 15 to 20 minutes.

Those who plan to attend can enter "Winter WonderLights" into the GPS to get to the correct entrance gate.

Winter WonderLights tickets

Once it's open, Winter WonderLights is viewable seven days a week.

Starting on Nov. 29, the hours are:

⚫ Sunday through Thursday: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

⚫ Friday and Saturday: 5:30 to 11 p.m.

⚫ Dec. 20 through Dec. 28: 5:30 to 11 p.m.

The gate to enter closes 15 minutes before the park's closing time.

You need to reserve a ticket online. You pick the date, and you can show up at any time during the day's operating hours.

Sunday through Thursday, the price per vehicle is $30. The price jumps to $35 per vehicle on Fridays and Saturdays, and $40 per car from Dec. 20 through Dec. 28.

Unlimited season passes can be purchased for $75 per vehicle.

