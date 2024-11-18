New list: The 15 best elementary schools in New Jersey
The northern and central portions of New Jersey are home to the best elementary schools in the state, according to a new analysis.
U.S. News & World Report is out with its new lists of the best public elementary schools in each state.
Using publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. News based its rankings on students' proficiency in math and language arts, as well as student background and achievement in core subjects. The analysis also applied student-teacher ratios when a tie-breaker was necessary.
“The data empowers families and communities to advocate for their children’s education," said LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News. "Research continues to indicate that how students perform academically at these early grade levels is a big factor in their success in high school and beyond.”
Some of the New Jersey entries are charter schools.
U.S. News analyzed 47,573 elementary schools across the nation.
Below is a list of the top 15 elementary schools in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report. Check out this page for the full list.
Best elementary schools in New Jersey (2024)
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
