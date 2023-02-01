Top NJ News stories for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Where’s my money? Updated answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

How do I check the status of my application? Can rebates be garnished for child support?

⬛ NJ moves to establish new crime — what is fertility fraud?

"It's a shame that we are doing this in 2023, but we have to," said Assemblywoman Shanique Speight, a sponsor of the measure.

⬛ Months after dogs die in official's vehicle, NJ takes over probe

New Jersey 101.5 has learned from two sources with knowledge of the investigation that the state Attorney General's office took over the investigation in November.

⬛ NJ celebrity hairstylist Daniel Koye accused of having child porn

The 40-year-old Daniel Koye was arrested out of state, in Georgia, on Saturday after police raided the Rutherford home of the hairstylist to the stars.

⬛ Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores

Days after announcing that all Harmon stores were closing, Bed, Bath & Beyond has added 6 more of its flagship stores in New Jersey to the list.

