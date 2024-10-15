Is your Ozempic real, or counterfeit? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Wildfire in the Tamarac section of Medford Township 10/11/24 Wildfire in the Tamarac section of Medford Township 10/11/24 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

MEDFORD — The smell of a wildfire will linger for several days.

The wildfire in the area of Heath Road in the Tamarac section was reported Friday afternoon before it burned 30 acres, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. The fire was fully contained by 8 a.m. Saturday.

The fire had threatened 30 structures but no evacuation was ordered.

The Forest Fire Service says that the smell of smoke from the fire will linger until a “significant rain” falls. Much of Burlington County is considered to be in a moderate drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Salvatore “Sal” Umek (inset) Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company Number 2 (Google Maps, Ocean County jail, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Salvatore “Sal” Umek (inset) Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company Number 2 (Google Maps, Ocean County jail, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A 46-year-old borough man who admitted to stealing $100,000 from a volunteer fire company has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Salvatore “Sal” Umek received his term on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer confirmed, after pleading guilty to theft in Ocean County Superior Court in June.

He was also ordered by a judge to pay back the $107,517 he stole.

NJ Transit RiverLine train after being hit by a falling tree in Mansfield 10/14/24 NJ Transit RiverLine train after being hit by a falling tree in Mansfield 10/14/24 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP — One person was killed a NJ Transit RiverLine train hit a tree Monday morning.

The train with 42 passengers on board as it headed south through Mansfield around 6 a.m., according NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier. The operator was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

23 passengers on board the train suffered mostly minor injuries. 19 others continued on their trip via bus, according to Chartier.

FCI Fort Dix entrance(Google Maps)(Hillside Public Schools via Instagram) FCI Fort Dix entrance(Google Maps)(Hillside Public Schools via Instagram) loading...

HILLSIDE — Anthony Salters, this township's Democratic Party boss, just started serving time in federal prison.

So how is the powerbroker also teaching homebound students for Hillside Public Schools?

The district hired Salters for the newly created $80,000 position in April — just three months after he pleaded guilty to federal tax crimes, the New York Times first reported.

070123 TXDP127 _1DJ8146 AP loading...

In December 2023, The Food and Drug Administration found counterfeit Ozempic injection products coming into the United States through a legitimate drug supply.

Thousands of counterfeit Ozempic pens, the diabetes drug often used for weight loss, arrived in a warehouse in Elmira, New York, as early as the fall of 2023, according to several investigative articles.

Those supplies have since been seized but the fact that counterfeit medications made it into the legitimate medical supply chain has raised concerns about potential gaps in the supply chain security infrastructure.

