South Jersey will smell smoke for days after NJ wildfire

MEDFORD — The smell of a wildfire will linger for several days.

The wildfire in the area of Heath Road in the Tamarac section was reported Friday afternoon before it burned 30 acres, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. The fire was fully contained by 8 a.m. Saturday.

The fire had threatened 30 structures but no evacuation was ordered.

The Forest Fire Service says that the smell of smoke from the fire will linger until a “significant rain” falls. Much of Burlington County is considered to be in a moderate drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Metrologist Dan Zarrow's forecast has no rain through Friday.

U.S. Drought Monitor for New Jersey 10/8/24 U.S. Drought Monitor for New Jersey 10/8/24 (National Drought Mitigation Center) loading...

Observant teen spots fire

CBS Philadelphia reported the fire was spotted by a 15-year-old member of the Civil Air Patrol along a trail between Tamarac and Lake Pine.

Armando Dennis said he noticed the smoke and followed the trail until there was a "big fire" in his face. His mother told CBS Philadelphia she was proud her son stayed calm and knew what to do.

