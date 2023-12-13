First of its kind gun lawsuit in NJ — NJ Top news

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

TRENTON — Gun dealers selling to New Jersey residents, recklessly or intentionally, disregarded state regulations and allowed firearms to fall into the hands of criminals, according to a pair of lawsuits filed by the Attorney General's Office.

The lawsuits filed against FFS Armory in Morris County and JSD Supply and Eagle Shows in Pennsylvania seek monetary damages and injunctive relief.

Some lawmakers in New Jersey want to make sure that coupons made available online are also available in-store. But could that rule actually result in fewer savings for shoppers?

Business groups joined at the Statehouse to fight back against a proposal that eventually received the green light on Monday by an Assembly panel.

ATLANTIC CITY — Shawn Fain, the international president of the United Auto Workers union who recently won large raises for his workers, is taking aim at a new target: New Jersey lawmakers who are delaying votes on a bill to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos.

The head of the powerful union, which represents workers at three casinos here, is urging legislators to move the bill forward in a scheduled hearing Thursday, warning that the union will “monitor and track” their votes.

LINWOOD — A French Bulldog puppy that was allegedly stolen from a home has been found and returned to its owner, according to the Linwood Police Department's Facebook page.

In a previous post to the department's Facebook page, police said the dog was stolen on Dec. 10 during a series of motor vehicle thefts and car burglaries in Linwood and several other neighboring communities. Police said two vehicles were stolen in Linwood.

After a pretty dismal start to the football season, Giants fans have been given a new star to rally around — quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Yes, he shares a name with one of the founding members of the Four Seasons, as well as Joe Pesci’s character in GoodFellas.

No, he is not related to actor and fellow New Jersey native, Danny DeVito.

