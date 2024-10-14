NJ Transit RiverLine train hits tree, 1 dead

☑️ The RiverLine train was headed south through Mansfield

☑️ The train struck a tree

☑️ The operator of the train was pronounced dead at the crash scene

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP — One person was killed a NJ Transit RiverLine train hit a tree Monday morning.

The train with 45 passengers on board as it headed north through Mansfield around 6 a.m., according NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier. The operator was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

19 passengers on board the train were injured. Chartier said that five of the injuries were "moderate" but not considered life threatening.

Chartier said the tree was already on the tracks when it was encountered by the train.

Substitute bus service

Video from the scene showed the front windshield shattered with a hole.

Service on the RiverLine was suspended between the Trenton and Florence stations as of 8:10 a.m.

Substitute bus service is being provided.

