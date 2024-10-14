Prison for stealing $100K from NJ volunteer fire company

🔷 Treasure admitted theft

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A 46-year-old borough man who admitted to stealing $100,000 from a volunteer fire company has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Salvatore “Sal” Umek received his term on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer confirmed, after pleading guilty to theft in Ocean County Superior Court in June.

He was also ordered by a judge to pay back the $107,517 he stole.

Umek was treasurer for Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company Number 2 between February 2019 and November 2021, during which he transferred about $100,000 from the organization’s bank account to pay his personal bills.

The stolen funds were used to pay Umek’s credit card debt, Billhimer said. He also transferred some money directly into his personal bank account before spending it.

In July 2023, Umek turned himself over at Point Pleasant Beach Police Headquarters.

