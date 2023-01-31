⚫ NJ man is accused of viewing, sharing over 400 files of child sex abuse material

⚫ Daniel Koye has worked on Broadway and TV productions as a hairstylist

⚫Koye was arrested out of state and was expected to be sent back to NJ

RUTHERFORD — A celebrity hairstylist from North Jersey has been accused of viewing and sharing more than 400 files of child sexual abuse material.

Daniel Koye, of Rutherford, was arrested on Saturday while in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The 40-year-old Koye was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography.

(Bergen County Prosecutor's Office via Instagram) (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office via Instagram) loading...

Days earlier on Thursday, members of the Cyber Crimes Unit with the prosecutor's office had carried out a search warrant at Koye’s apartment on Ettrick Terrace.

They found that he had viewed, downloaded and distributed over 450 files showing nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children, according to the prosecutor.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Koye has expertise in wig-making and styling.

He has worked with a number of high-profile stars, such as Daphne Oz, Vanessa Williams and Carol Burnett, according to his social media feeds and professional website.

Koye also has worked on Broadway productions including "Miss Saigon" from 2017 to 2019, according to an online resume, as well as the streaming series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel."

Koye had been held in jail in Georgia before being sent home, Musella said.

Perv doctors, masseurs in NJ: Lost licenses for sexual misconduct Over a year's span, state occupational and professional boards have taken the licenses of 20 professionals accused or convicted of sexual misconduct. For some, it's permanent.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s new mansion

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.