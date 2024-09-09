Threat closes South Jersey schools — NJ First News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

With a shocking statistic in mind, a new research effort out of Rutgers University aims to develop an effective therapy process for a specific demographic: older adults living with HIV and AIDS.

Research published in the journal General Psychiatry suggests that Americans living with HIV and AIDS have a risk of suicide that's 100 times greater than the risk for the general population.

"The research world was pretty limited on interventions and assessment strategies specifically to help alleviate these problems in this population," said Elissa Kozlov, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health.

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A heated controversy over political signs along a busy road has come to a fiery head.

On Saturday morning, a fire burned two joined signs out front of a home in Franklin along DeMott Lane near Emerson Road.

Fire officials are investigating who started the blaze, Franklin police Lt. Vincent Wilson said.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. but police did not share any other information. New Jersey 101.5 has filed an OPRA request for a copy of the police report.

HADDONFIELD — One police officer was hospitalized after responding to a call for domestic violence in Camden County this weekend.

Police said it happened at a Haddonfield home on Jefferson Ave sometime Friday night.

The officers were talking with the suspect when he or she became "hostile and combative."

They got into a physical fight. One of the officers suffered a broken ankle and the other got unspecified injuries.

RUMSON — Shots were fired early Friday morning in a Monmouth County neighborhood of multi-million-dollar homes.

The incident caused a stir in the community and led the county prosecutor to chide the public for spreading "misinformation."

Police converged on Rumson Road near the intersection with Avenue of Two Rivers after sunrise, residents told the Asbury Park Press. A photo by News 12's Jim Murdoch shows a sedan in the hedges along the road and at least 13 evidence markers behind it.

Classes were canceled on Monday in two South Jersey school districts after they received a threat.

The Deptford School District, one of the closed districts, said “numerous schools in Gloucester and Camden counties” were mentioned in the threat. Superintendent Kevin M. Kanauss said the district was closing “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and security of our entire Deptford Spartan Community.”

Woodbury schools are also closed on Monday.

Threats were made to Brick Township and Paramus schools on Friday but they were deemed to not be credible and classes went on as scheduled.

