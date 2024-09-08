Vulgar political sign set on fire in Somerset County, NJ under investigation

Vulgar political sign set on fire in Somerset County, NJ under investigation

(The Franklin Reporter & Advocate via Facebook/Google Maps)

🔴 Vulgar political sign burns

🔴 Democrat assemblyman speculates on who is responsible

🔴 No arrests have been made

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A heated controversy over political signs along a busy road has come to a fiery head.

On Saturday morning, a fire burned two joined signs out front of a home in Franklin along DeMott Lane near Emerson Road.

Fire officials are investigating who started the blaze, Franklin police Lt. Vincent Wilson said.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. but police did not share any other information. New Jersey 101.5 has filed an OPRA request for a copy of the police report.

(The Franklin Reporter & Advocate via Facebook)
loading...

Vulgar political sign burns

The flags had been on the home's front lawn for several months, local news outlet The Franklin Reporter & Advocate first reported.

A Google Street View image from July 2024 showed one side of the political sign said "Freedom over fear."

The other sign on the reverse side said "F*** Biden."

The lawn also had another sign supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president that was not burned.

(Google Maps/Canva)
loading...

Assemblyman speculates on who started fire

Police had not announced any suspects related to the investigation into who or what started the fire.

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Somerset, said to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate that he got a text about the fire and recorded a video as he drove past. A man can be heard laughing in the video posted on Facebook by the FR&A.

"Despite the suspicion that he may have started the fire himself, it is his constitutional right to have whatever sign he wants on his front lawn," said Danielsen about the homeowner.

(The Franklin Reporter & Advocate/Canva)
loading...

"But I say his right is his wrong. It's ugly, it's hateful, it's undignified, and it gives a black eye to all of Franklin," said Danielsen. He said there were counter-protestors outside the home recently.

He later repeated the speculation that the homeowner "was behind this." He did not say who was speculating this or what, if any, evidence it was based on.

When New Jersey 101.5 asked police about Danielsen's comments, Lt. Wilson said there were "no further details to report."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire

For their 2024 report, Bankrate.com analyzed factors such as cost of living, health care and crime to rank the 50 states as places where you might want to consider retirement. Visit this link for the complete report.

Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Franklin (Somerset), Somerset County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM