FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A heated controversy over political signs along a busy road has come to a fiery head.

On Saturday morning, a fire burned two joined signs out front of a home in Franklin along DeMott Lane near Emerson Road.

Fire officials are investigating who started the blaze, Franklin police Lt. Vincent Wilson said.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 a.m. but police did not share any other information. New Jersey 101.5 has filed an OPRA request for a copy of the police report.

The flags had been on the home's front lawn for several months, local news outlet The Franklin Reporter & Advocate first reported.

A Google Street View image from July 2024 showed one side of the political sign said "Freedom over fear."

The other sign on the reverse side said "F*** Biden."

The lawn also had another sign supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president that was not burned.

Assemblyman speculates on who started fire

Police had not announced any suspects related to the investigation into who or what started the fire.

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Somerset, said to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate that he got a text about the fire and recorded a video as he drove past. A man can be heard laughing in the video posted on Facebook by the FR&A.

"Despite the suspicion that he may have started the fire himself, it is his constitutional right to have whatever sign he wants on his front lawn," said Danielsen about the homeowner.

"But I say his right is his wrong. It's ugly, it's hateful, it's undignified, and it gives a black eye to all of Franklin," said Danielsen. He said there were counter-protestors outside the home recently.

He later repeated the speculation that the homeowner "was behind this." He did not say who was speculating this or what, if any, evidence it was based on.

When New Jersey 101.5 asked police about Danielsen's comments, Lt. Wilson said there were "no further details to report."

