Gunfire erupts, cop injured in wealthy NJ neighborhood

RUMSON — Shots were fired early Friday morning in a Monmouth County neighborhood of multi-million-dollar homes.

Police converged on Rumson Road near the intersection with Avenue of Two Rivers after sunrise, residents told the Asbury Park Press. A photo by News 12's Jim Murdoch shows a sedan in the hedges along the road and at least 13 evidence markers behind it.

The NJPBA tweeted that one of its members was recovering after being involved in the shooting.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation but did not disclose details about the incident.

Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn, R-Monmouth, and Assemblymen Gerry Scharfenberger, R-Monmouth, said they were "deeply troubled" by reports of attemped car thefts involving gunfire.

"This is another distrubing reminder that the laws in this state are irretrievably broken and do not prioritize community safety. We are praying for the officers involved and hope that everyone is safe after the events after the events this morning," the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

10 of New Jersey's best hidden gems New Jersey 101.5 took to Facebook and asked for input on the best hidden gems that make the Garden State so unique. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce