Terrifying trend in home invasions — NJ Top News

WOODBRIDGE — A suspect wanted in a New York City homicide was fatally shot by police outside a New Jersey hotel early Thursday morning.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said at a press conference Thursday afternoon via Zoom the person shot at the Royal Albert Palace catering hall and Raritan Hotel on King Georges Road in Woodbridge was tracked to New Jersey by an Automatic License Place Reader (ALPR). NYPD police went to the hotel along with Woodbridge police on surveillance.

Suburban Bus riders should not notice any differences as the commuter line's parent company begins started voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Coach USA, which operates commuter lines around the country and Megabus filed Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The intention is to sell some assets, ensure continued service and maximize the value of its businesses for a potential sale. Agreements are already in place to sell several lines including Suburban to Bus Company Holdings, an affiliate of The Renco Group. Other lines will be sold to Avalon Transportation.

The Jersey Shore town that Taylor Swift called home during childhood summers has a brand new exhibit that’s bound to attract Swifties from all over.

Swift’s family has actually loaned throwback photos of the megastar as the centerpiece of this Taylor Swift collection at Stone Harbor Museum.

“It’s not just about the items, it’s about the fact that her family wanted us to have personal family photos from some time ago that were taken while they were staying in Stone Harbor,” Fischer said in a written release.

Teens under the age of 18 who are looking for a job in New Jersey are being reminded that they need working papers before they can start.

But don’t worry. The process is a lot easier these days because minors and their caregivers can access working papers at MyWorkingPapers.nj.gov, according to The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Several parents groups in New Jersey were dubbed “anti-government” by a nonprofit legal advocacy organization in its “year in hate and extremism” annual report.

Southern Poverty Law Center has added the New Jersey Project and New Jersey Parents Involved In Education, along with six local chapters of Moms for Liberty.

“Anti-government groups are part of the antidemocratic hard-right movement,” the SPLC defined the category in its 2023 report and corresponding map.

Burglars are using high tech to prevent residents from calling for hep during a burglary.

The tech is also being used to disable surveillance cameras and other home security measures.

