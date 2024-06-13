New Jersey simplifies working paper application for teens

⚫Teens under the age of 18 need working papers in New Jersey

⚫ The state has made the application easier and online

⚫ Schools are no longer involved in the process

Teens under the age of 18 who are looking for a job in New Jersey are being reminded that they need working papers before they can start.

But don’t worry. The process is a lot easier these days because minors and their caregivers can access working papers at MyWorkingPapers.nj.gov, according to The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Minors who need working papers to start a job, and any employer who hires a worker under 18 in New Jersey must visit the site and register, then follow the prompts to complete the application online.

The NJDOL launched an easy-to-use, online application for working papers last year.

Schools are no longer involved in the working paper process, however minors, employers, and caregivers all play a role and will receive email notifications when it’s their turn to act, the NJDOL states.

Both the minor and the employer will receive an email letting them know the application has either been approved or rejected.

How the Application Works

Minors and their employers must each go to MyWorkingPapers.nj.gov to get started.

Employers will receive a unique 8-digit code when they register, which they share with every minor they hire

The minor must have an offer of employment prior to applying for working papers. The teen should complete the online working papers application, enter their caregiver’s name and email address, and the employer’s 8-digit code, which links the application to a specific employer.

Emails prompt the employer and caregiver to complete their portions of the application and sign off. Caregivers also will be asked to upload a copy of a birth certificate, passport, or other official document verifying the minor’s age.

The minor begins working when their application is approved.

As long as their employer and job duties have not changed, minors do not need to apply annually. However, a new application must be submitted if the minor changes employer, job title, or duties.

To date, more than 111,300 minors have applied for working papers in New Jersey, and approximately 72,000 applications have been approved, according to the NJDOL. In addition, nearly 14,000 employers have registered in the updated system.

