Why a 13-foot giant boot was driving around NJ
If you thought you were losing it on Route 35 the other day, don’t worry, you weren’t. That was, in fact, a 13-foot-tall boot rolling through New Jersey like it had somewhere important to be.
And honestly, it did.
What It Was
The culprit? The legendary L.L.Bean Bootmobile. It's a fully drivable, completely absurd, and somehow fun-as-hell replica of its iconic Bean Boot. We’re talking about a vehicle that’s roughly 13 feet high and 20 feet long. Possibly a size 708 men's shoe cruising past Wawas and jughandles.
Where It Was Going
So why was Big Joe Henry's footwear driving to Eatontown? (Sorry Joe, it was low-hanging fruit!)
Because L.L.Bean sent it there to an independent living facility to visit with a group lovingly known as the “Sweater Girls." APP.com says this is a group of elderly women who all love L.L.Bean's sweaters and wrote the company to tell them so. The rest is public relations history.
This wasn’t just a random drive-by. The Bootmobile makes appearances across the country as part of promotions, pop-ups, and events designed to bring the brand to life… and apparently cause double-takes at red lights.
And if you’ve never seen it, imagine sitting in traffic and suddenly a giant leather boot pulls up next to you. Do you wave? Do you salute? Do you question whether you took psilocybin and forgot?
Drivers say people honk, laugh, take photos, and occasionally lose their minds a little.
It's really nice that this giant rolling boot paid the ladies a visit. But they couldn't do a partnership with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Come on. I bet those women were hungry.
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