If you thought you were losing it on Route 35 the other day, don’t worry, you weren’t. That was, in fact, a 13-foot-tall boot rolling through New Jersey like it had somewhere important to be.

And honestly, it did.

What It Was

The culprit? The legendary L.L.Bean Bootmobile. It's a fully drivable, completely absurd, and somehow fun-as-hell replica of its iconic Bean Boot. We’re talking about a vehicle that’s roughly 13 feet high and 20 feet long. Possibly a size 708 men's shoe cruising past Wawas and jughandles.

Adonis Page (Getty Images) Adonis Page (Getty Images) loading...

Where It Was Going

So why was Big Joe Henry's footwear driving to Eatontown? (Sorry Joe, it was low-hanging fruit!)

Because L.L.Bean sent it there to an independent living facility to visit with a group lovingly known as the “Sweater Girls." APP.com says this is a group of elderly women who all love L.L.Bean's sweaters and wrote the company to tell them so. The rest is public relations history.

This wasn’t just a random drive-by. The Bootmobile makes appearances across the country as part of promotions, pop-ups, and events designed to bring the brand to life… and apparently cause double-takes at red lights.

And if you’ve never seen it, imagine sitting in traffic and suddenly a giant leather boot pulls up next to you. Do you wave? Do you salute? Do you question whether you took psilocybin and forgot?

Drivers say people honk, laugh, take photos, and occasionally lose their minds a little.

It's really nice that this giant rolling boot paid the ladies a visit. But they couldn't do a partnership with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Come on. I bet those women were hungry.

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman