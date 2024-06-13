Police in hotel shootout with homicide suspect in Woodbridge, NJ

🚨Sources say NYPD and Woodbridge police had a suspect under surveillance

🚨The suspect came out of the Raritan Hotel and opened fire on the officers

🚨Both the officers and the suspect were hit by gunfire

WOODBRIDGE — A suspect wanted in a New York City homicide was fatally shot by police outside a New Jersey hotel early Thursday morning.

Sources told New Jersey 101.5 that NYPD officers and Woodbridge police were on surveillance outside the Royal Albert Palace catering hall and Raritan Hotel on King Georges Road.

The suspect came out of the hotel and began firing at the officers who returned fire, the source said.

The suspect, who was struck several times by gunfire, was hospitalized and pronounced dead, officials say.

Map shows the location of the Raritan Hotel in Woodbridge Map shows the location of the Raritan Hotel in Woodbridge (Canva) loading...

Attorney General's Office takes the lead

Both Woodbridge and NYPD officers were struck by gunfire, according to the source. One NYPD officer was shot in the foot and is recovering at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the state Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting per state law.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

