Carteret, NJ shooting victim dies, suspect arrested

CARTERET — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning.

Two females were shot on Roosevelt Avenue in Carteret around 9 a.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

One of the women later died at a hospital while the other remains in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The gunman was arrested several hours after the shooting. Ciccone did not disclose his identity or provide other details.

A photo of the shooting scene shows multiple evidence markers on the street.

Suspect in Carteret shooting 6/12/24 Suspect in Carteret shooting 6/12/24 (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

School on lockdown, roads closed

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the suspect was arrested near the Pvt. Nicholas Minue School on Post Boulevard after being chased by police. The school, a half mile from the shooting scene, had been put on lockdown immediately after the shooting was reported.

Roosevelt Avenue was closed right after the shooting, causing backups exiting from Exit 13 from the New Jersey Turnpike. The road has since reopened.

