Carteret, NJ school lockdown after 2 are shot in the street

✅ At least seven shots were fired outside a house on Roosevelt Ave in Carteret

✅ Two women were flown from the scene via medical helicopter

✅ A nearby school was placed on lockdown after the shooting

CARTERET — Two people were shot Wednesday morning near an elementary school, sending it into lockdown.

Mayor Dan Reiman said two people were shot around 9 a.m. on Roosevelt Avenue in the West Carteret section.

They were flown via medical helicopter to trauma centers. The shooting scene is across from a Dunkin' and a half mile from the Pvt. Nicholas Minue School.

The school was put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, Reiman said.

A photo of the shooting scene shows multiple evidence markers on the street.

Response to a shooting in Carteret 6/12/24 Response to a shooting in Carteret 6/12/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Turnpike traffic impacted

Just before 11 a.m., Reiman said the scene remained a "current and active" investigation but did not say whether police had identified any suspects.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the two victims," the mayor said.

Roosevelt Avenue was closed right after the shooting, causing backups exiting from Exit 13 from the New Jersey Turnpike.

Recent homicide in Carteret

On March 12, Evan Blozen, 23, of Carteret, was shot dead on Roosevelt Avenue. Javon Robinson, 22, of Carteret, was charged with first-degree murder on April 4.

