🔴 Industrial worker killed in Middlesex Borough

🔴 OSHA is conducting its own investigation

🔴 At least 3rd NJ worker killed this year

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — An investigation has been launched into the death of an employee at a metal fabricator in Middlesex County.

An employee was killed Tuesday morning at Diamond Brite Metals, according to Middlesex Borough police.

A 9-1-1 caller reported a forklift accident around 7:15 a.m. at the industrial building on Cedar Avenue. Police officers arrived soon after and found the worker unresponsive.

The worker has been identified as Jimmy Fernando Parrales Mora, 46, of North Plainfield.

A police investigation found that Parrales Mora was killed when a metal beam fell and struck him while he was working. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also on the scene to conduct its own investigation.

"OSHA is investigating and has up to six months to complete its investigation," said OSHA spokesperson Joanna Hawkins.

Diamond Brite Metals refers to itself as the country's "most comprehensive metals polisher" on its website.

At least 3rd NJ worker killed this year

At least two other workers have died in New Jersey this year.

A worker in Kenilworth was killed after falling into a large hole while installing a storm drain. Another worker was killed at a recycling center in Lakewood after reportedly getting pinned inside a bin.

