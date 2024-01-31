Worker dies at Lakewood, NJ recycling facility

🚨 An incident at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center happened after 10 a.m.

🚨 The worker was dead by the time first responders arrived

🚨 The circumstances of the incident were not disclosed

LAKEWOOD — One person died following an incident at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center Wednesday morning.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the facility on Towbin Avenue in Lakewood to a report that an employee died while working around a large dumpster. The identity of the worker was not disclosed.

The Lakewood Scoop reported the worker, a 50-year-old, was pinned inside a bin.

OSHA referred an inquiry about an investigation to the New Jersey Department of Health's Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health (PEOSH) office.

The Ocean County Northern Recycling Center is a recyclable materials processing center. The facility includes a recycling education center and is a commercial brush and leaves drop-off.

