Worker dies at Lakewood, NJ recycling facility
🚨 An incident at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center happened after 10 a.m.
🚨 The worker was dead by the time first responders arrived
🚨 The circumstances of the incident were not disclosed
LAKEWOOD — One person died following an incident at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center Wednesday morning.
Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the facility on Towbin Avenue in Lakewood to a report that an employee died while working around a large dumpster. The identity of the worker was not disclosed.
The Lakewood Scoop reported the worker, a 50-year-old, was pinned inside a bin.
OSHA referred an inquiry about an investigation to the New Jersey Department of Health's Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health (PEOSH) office.
The Ocean County Northern Recycling Center is a recyclable materials processing center. The facility includes a recycling education center and is a commercial brush and leaves drop-off.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ arrests, sentences stemming from Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander
9 Potential Pets Up for Adoption at the Toms River Animal Shelter
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NFL pros from New Jersey 2023
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba